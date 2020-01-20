Man appeal

A HOUSE in Goring could be knocked down and three ... [more]
Monday, 20 January 2020
THE family of a missing man are appealing for help to bring him home safely.
Alexander Stern was last seen at the Bull Inn in Sonning at 7.22pm on Wednesday last week.
The 36-year-old from London is believed to have left his phone at home before travelling to Berkshire.
Anyone with information should call the Missing Persons helpline on 116000.
20 January 2020
