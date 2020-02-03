Monday, 03 February 2020

Woman rescued

A WOMAN had to be rescued after getting caught out by rising flood water.

The rambler was walking from Reading to Henley using the Thames Path in Sonning when she had to stop and was rescued by volunteers from Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue in a boat who were out searching for a missing man and came across her.

Adam Waller, the search manager, said: “She was up to her knees in flood water and unable to walk any further or return due to the increasing water levels.

“The water team safely evacuated the women using the BLSAR boat and delivered her to the search base and checked to ensure she was okay before she returned home.

“We advise walkers and other visitors to the area to take extra care, especially around flood water.”

