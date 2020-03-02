Village race returns for second year

THE Sonning 10km will return on Sunday, May 31 following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

The race and a 5km event will both start at Berkshire County Sports Club’s clubhouse in Sonning Lane from 9am.

The runners will follow a course that goes along the River Thames and past the Bull Inn and Reading Blue Coat School before returning to the start.

There will also be a 2.6km family fun run suitable for children aged four to 15, starting at 10.30am.

Last year’s main race was sold out with 274 starters, including a number of elite athletes.

Race director Lorraine Sellwood said: “The first ever run last year was a huge success — more successful than we could have ever imagined.

“It was amazing to see so many different people come to Sonning to run. It’s due to their support that we’re able to organise it for a second year.

“We’re looking forward to it being bigger and better than last year.”

The finishers will be greeted by a “special guest” from Sonning and will each receive a medal. There will be a complimentary hog roast for those taking part in the 5km and 10km races.

Trophies and prizes will be awarded in a range of categories, including the fastest senior and veteran runners.

Entry for the 10km, which is suitable for those aged 15 and over, costs £16, while the 5km race is £13. Prices will increase by £2 after March 1. The fun run costs £5 to enter. To enter, visit www.sonning10k.co.uk/e/

