Village clean

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A LITTER-PICK will be held in Sonning on March 29.
Volunteers should meet at King George’s Pavilion from 10am. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided on arrival and return.
Hi-vis jackets, litter-pickers and bin bags will all be provided.
