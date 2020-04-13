Clooneys revise ‘shed’ plan

GEORGE and Amal Clooney have amended their plans to erect a “garden shed” in the grounds of their home in Sonning after a tree officer raised concerns.

The actor and his wife, a human rights lawyer, bought the Grade II listed Aberlash House for a reported

£10 million in 2014.

They have applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission for the outbuilding for “security purposes”.

But South Oxfordshire District Council’s tree officer Tim Onslow-Free said the building would infringe on the “root protection area” of a protected coast redwood.

He said there were trees on and adjacent to the site which provided a “significant positive contribution” to the wider landscape.

“The trees on site are protected within Sonning Eye conservation area and a tree preservation order protects trees situated to the north of the site boundary,” he said.

“There appears to be the opportunity to relocate the proposed outbuilding to a more appropriate location without causing foreseeable harm.”

The Clooneys have now amended their plans by relocating the building, which would be 12m square and 3m high. It would be clad in reclaimed timber boards and the roof covered in cedar shingles.