Helicopter support

THE Mill at Sonning theatre has been able to furlough most its staff.

The theatre closed last month, along with other venues, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Managing and artistic director Sally Hughes said: “Thanks to the Government, I have been able to furlough the majority of our staff.

“It is good to know that their jobs are intact and they are safe at home.”

She told customers and friends of the theatre that when it felt right and safe the theatre box office staff would return.

Ms Hughes said: “At the moment I cannot let them come to work although, like the whole world it seems, they are champing at the bit to do so.

“As soon as I can I will re-schedule shows and let you know when they will be happening.

“You have all been so wonderfully patient and supportive over the last few weeks. Thank you so much.

“To any of you that work in the NHS everyone at The Mill sends an enormous thank-you and good wishes go out to you.”