School community completes exercise challenge

PUPILS, parents and staff at Reading Blue Coat School walked, ran, rowed, danced and cycled the equivalent of more than eight times the length of Britain in aid of the NHS.

They completed 11,510km, which is the distance between Reading and Argentina and raised more than £4,485.

The participants included members of the school boat club, who covered more than 3,643km.

The challenge, which also involved school alumni and supporters, was organised by the school’s student-led outreach department, the Aldworth Partnership.

The students said they wanted to achieve something constructive while the Sonning school is closed and they are learning from home.

Victoria Fangen-Hall, director of development, said: “While the school is closed and social distancing is still very much in place, many events and opportunities to come together as a community have been postponed. We thought it would be wonderful if we could unite our community, albeit virtually, to take on a challenge while raising funds for the NHS.

“We are all hearing so much about our health service, the essential work they are doing and the problems they face regarding the supply of personal protective equipment.

“With so many school families linked to the NHS and working as front line staff across all industries, it seemed appropriate that we do our part for the national effort.”

The school has also been working with Leighton Park School in Reading to produce thousands of plastic face shields for both NHS and private care workers.

A team of volunteers led by design technology teacher Harvey McGough is making head straps for the devices in the school DT labs.

To sponsor the fundraising challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/rbc4nhs