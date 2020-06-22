Crash cyclist identified

A CYCLIST who was killed in a crash in Sonning has been named.

Huw Jones, 42, from Wokingham, died in a collision with a Fiat 500 in Thames Street at about 7.50am on Wednesday last week. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Jones, a keen cyclist since his childhood in Cardiff, leaves his wife Julia and children, Zoe, six, and Ben, four.

Mrs Jones said: “Our hearts are broken by the loss of Huw. He was a wonderful husband to me and a devoted father. Huw loved his family more than anything. He was very popular in the neighbourhood and much loved by his friends there and from university, work and school. He will be terribly missed by us all.”

Police are urging witnesses to get in touch and particularly want to hear from anyone who has dashboard camera footage. Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting the incident reference number 181 of June 10.

• A 22-year-old woman from Reading was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink or drugs.