Carers cakes

Automatic watering of station flower bed
A DEVICE which automatically waters the sloped ... [more]
Monday, 13 July 2020
STAFF at the Sunrise of Sonning care home received personalised cakes to mark Carers Week.
General manager Carmela Magbitang, who delivered the 140 cakes personally, said: “Cakes were suggested as a way for our team members to share a gift with their whole families.”
13 July 2020
More News:
Appeal launched in wake of mess left by travellers
A FUNDRAISING appeal has been launched to help ... [more]
POLL: Have your say