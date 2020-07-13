Monday, 13 July 2020

Carers cakes

STAFF at the Sunrise of Sonning care home received personalised cakes to mark Carers Week.

General manager Carmela Magbitang, who delivered the 140 cakes personally, said: “Cakes were suggested as a way for our team members to share a gift with their whole families.”

