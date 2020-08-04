Crash barrier flattened in Sonning accident

A CRASH barrier on a roundabout near Sonning was flattened after a trailer loaded with hay bales overturned this morning.

The vehicle was being towed by a tractor which is understood to have lost control as it turned left on the roundabout at the junction of Pound Lane with the A4 Bath Road at about 9.50am.

Police were called to the scene and directed traffic until the vehicle could be put back on its wheels and towed away.

The impact tore down a section of barrier at least 20ft in length, ripping its fixings from the concrete it was bolted into. Highways engineers from Wokingham Borough Council were sent to assess the damage, during which time a slip road leading to the crash site was shut.

No-one is believed to have been hurt.