Virtual tour with headmaster’s address

READING Blue Coat in Sonning is holding a virtual open morning on Saturday, October 3, where visitors can explore the school and its varied curriculum, vast co-curricular offering and meet the headmaster in a live address.

The independent school is set on the banks of the River Thames and educates boys aged 11 to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18 with a wide range of academic and co-curricular opportunities.

It was inspected by the Independent Schools Inspectorate in November 2019 where it was found that pupils were found to perform higher than the national average and their social development and collaboration skills are “excellent”.