Old folk tuck into takeaway

RESIDENTS of a care home in Sonning enjoyed a drive through surrounding villages so they could see the outside world safely during the coronavirous pandemic.

The outing was organised by Carmela Magbitang, general manager at Sunrise of Sonning in Old Bath Road.

Three residents enjoyed the two-and-a-half hour drive to the Thames in Caversham and then to Reading to see all the new buildings around the old prison in Forbury Road.

They then went to a McDonald’s takeaway drive-thru’ outlet.

This was a first Eleanor Smith. 91, who hadn’t been outside properly since February and was delighted by the trip.

She said: “I am lucky I can move around and that we have such a delightful garden which I visit most days so I can experience the fresh air and the trees and flowers. However, to be driven along the roads and to see the outlying villages and so many people being sensible and enjoying themselves along the side of the Thames through walking, cycling, running and boating was a lift to the spirits.

“To have this all capped by my first visit to McDonalds and to taste their hash browns was entirely unexpected. I can’t help wondering how I would have survived all these months if I had still been living on my own, which I had done for 12 years.

“It is such a joy to be greeted by smiling faces each day and to know I can be helped over any hurdle.”

The home has its own minibus so organises a range of different trips each week.