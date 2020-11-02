Students to grow fruit and veg for needy

TEENAGERS have turned their hands to gardening to provide fruit and vegetables to the community.

A community garden has been created at Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning with raised beds made from reclaimed treated wood.

Pupils in years 7 and 8 prepared the beds and have planted rows of cauliflower, broccoli, onions and cabbage, which should grow through the winter. They will sow seeds in the spring.

The idea came from ICT teacher Gemma Mitchell and the garden was designed by teacher Barbie Truman, who has her own allotment.

Miss Truman said: “The garden design is simple but enables us to extend the beds should this become successful.

“During the summer, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award students will take over responsibility for keeping the beds watered and weeded during holidays and weekends as part of their volunteering option.

“We also hope to create beds for flowers which we can give to the school to use in arrangements.” Mrs Mitchell said the school’s produce would go to the Grub Club, part of the Share Wokingham organisation, which cooks and delivers healthy meals to low-income families.

The vegetables will also be used to create food parcels to be distributed to families with the aim of teaching young people how to cook.

Mrs Mitchell has also set up links with Freely Fruity, a Wokingham charity which grows fruit and vegetables to give to vulnerable families.