Bridge crash

Monday, 09 November 2020
SONNING Bridge was closed for more than an hour following a car crash on Tuesday night.
Witnesses said two vehicles collided head-on after one attempted to cross the bridge on a red traffic light.
Part of the B478 Thames Street was shut between 8.30pm and 10pm while police, paramedics and firefighters attended.
There were delays of more than 40 minutes as large queues of traffic built up.
