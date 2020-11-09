Monday, 09 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bridge crash

SONNING Bridge was closed for more than an hour following a car crash on Tuesday night.

Witnesses said two vehicles collided head-on after one attempted to cross the bridge on a red traffic light.

Part of the B478 Thames Street was shut between 8.30pm and 10pm while police, paramedics and firefighters attended.

There were delays of more than 40 minutes as large queues of traffic built up.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33