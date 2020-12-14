Trio of comedians down by riverside

THREE comedians will take to the stage at the Mill at Sonning on Thursday (December 17) from 8pm.

Since November 2008 Danny Ward has been travelling Great Britain, often in his T-reg VW Polo, entertaining audiences with his unique style of observational humour.

He is a self-proclaimed “tataholic” on a mission to spread the lesson he refuses to learn — when you try to do things on the cheap, it ends up costing you more.

Comedian Charmian Hughes studied clowning under Philippe Gaulier and Theatre de Complicite but was unable to uphold the mime vow of silence so turned to stand-up comedy.

Brendan Dempsey has been seen in films including Waking Ned, About Adam and Gangs of New York and in two BAFTA award-winning television comedies, Father Ted and The Revenge Files of Alistair Fury.

Recently he has become known for his Paddy Power adverts while still performing stand-up on the UK and international circuit.

For more information and tickets, visit www.millatsonning.com