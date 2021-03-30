No action against driver after cyclist dies in crash

NO action is to be taken against the driver who was involved in a fatal crash with a cyclist in Sonning last year.

Father Huw Jones, 42, from Wokingham, died at the scene of the incident, involving a Fiat 500, in Thames Street on June 10 at about 8.15am.

An inquest was held at Reading Town Hall on Monday, which ruled Mr Jones died as a result of a road traffic collision.

Originally from Cardiff, he had been a keen cyclist since he was a child. He leaves behind his wife Julia and their children, Zoe and Ben.

Following the hearing, his wife said his death had devastated not only his family, but “a whole community”.

She said: “The support that we have received over the last 10 months has been overwhelming.

“I would like to thank everyone – the witnesses and emergency service personnel who tried to help Huw that morning, those involved in the investigation and everyone who has supported me and the children over the months that have followed.

“My heart goes out to the driver involved in what can only be described as an incredibly tragic accident. We miss Huw terribly, but remember the wonderful man he was every day.”

The inquest heard how Mr Jones fell into the path of an incoming car and died of chest injuries as a result.