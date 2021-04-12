Specialist coaching for youngsters looking to progress

ASPIRING young rugby players are being offered the chance to gain specialist coaching as Rams RFC look to further progress their academy at Forest School.

Any current under-16s who are due to move into sixth form in September will be given an opportunity to have a rugby lifestyle with professional coaches, alongside outstanding academic and pastoral tutors. Mike Tewkesbury, Rams’ director of coaching, said: “We had a great first year with the under-18s at Forest being Berkshire Cup champions and we were very much looking forward to carrying on before the pandemic.

“However, one thing we identified with the school was at the moment we are very reliant on the students coming through the school and the talent will be stronger in some years than others. If there are talented players looking to progress their rugby alongside their studies this could work for them and would make things more consistent.

“We’re looking for anyone across Berkshire and the Thames Valley and even further afield.” Subject to covid restrictions, interested youngsters will take part in a coaching session before a trial game under the new floodlights at Old Bath Road on Friday, May 7.

Times will be confirmed in due course. To express an interest, email coaching@ramsrugby.com