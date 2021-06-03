Prankster strikes again with bridge ‘floodline’

A TELEPHONE has mysteriously appeared on the side of Sonning Bridge.

The white old-fashioned dial-up phone has been placed on a buttress in the middle of the River Thames.

Above it is a sign which reads “Emergency Flood Line”.

In response, Wokingham Borough Council posted on Facebook: “If you ever have flooding concerns call Floodline (no, not on that phone)”.

The prank is the latest in a series performed by an artist calling himself Impro.

Previous efforts have included a fake postbox that appeared on the bridge in 2013.

This made international headlines and sparked the interest of illusionist Uri Geller, who used to live in Sonning.

The postbox was then replaced by a sign warning boat drivers of the risks of skidding.

The following year a giant Google Maps-style “pin” was erected on the Reading Road roundabout at Playhatch followed months later by an empty tent and clothes line.

In 2016 a pair of mannequin legs with white socks disappearing into a toilet bowl appeared on the roundabout.

This was also the year that Maidenhead MP Theresa May, who lives in Sonning, became prime minister, so a false black door with a letterbox, knocker and keyhole resembling the front door of 10 Downing Street, appeared on the side of Sonning Bridge, which is listed.

In 2019 a “missile” appeared buried at the roundabout and this was followed by a giant humbug sweet with red tinsel wrapped around it.

Earlier this year large signs resembling those seen on London Underground stations were placed on the roundabout and the one at nearby Sonning Eye, spelling out the names of the places respectively.