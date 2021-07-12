First timer completes tough course

ALMOST 300 people took part in the Sonning 10km and 5km race on Sunday.

The runners started and finished at the Berkshire County Sports Club, off Sonning Lane.

They followed a route along Sonning Lane towards the village and on to the Thames Path, then made their way up a hill through the grounds of Reading Blue Coat School before rejoining Sonning Lane. After turning left on to Bath Road, they took a left on to Pound Lane and headed back to the sports club.

Runners in the 5km race completed one circuit while the 10km runners did two. They were all required to maintain social distancing whenever possible during the event. The children’s fun run, which set off at 8.30am, was a 2km course on grass within the grounds of BCSC. Because of the coronavirus restrictions, all participants had to scan a Track and Trace code and enter their details before being able to collect the packages containing their numbers before the race.

Participants were also asked to bring their own water bottles as there would be no water stations along the route to avoid gatherings. Because of the restrictions, spectators were also strongly discouraged and there was no prize giving at the end of the race.

Mark Worringham was first over the line in 35 minutes, 48 seconds with Jessica Gibbon — the first woman finisher, second in 36 minutes four seconds. Paul Robinson, 60, from Sonning, was running a 10km race for the first time and completed the distance in one hour, 11 minutes and three seconds.

He decided to race to raise money for Sonning Hockey Club, where his wife is a member.

He said: “There was a really nice atmosphere, I found some of it really tough, especially going up the hill, but I’m happy with my result. The important thing for me was finishing it as it was my first time attempting it.

“I’ve been preparing trying to run a 10km every week, it was my new year’s resolution to do five 10km this year and this is my first one. I’ve just turned 60 and I want to look after myself.”

Charlotte Cavendish, 40, from Charvil, completed the run in one hour, 15 minutes and 52 seconds. She had never run regularly before lockdown.

She said: “It was tough but it was good fun, I really enjoyed it. It was my first ever race, I took up running while on lockdown and found a real passion for it, I love putting music on and running around the area.

“I entered the race because I wanted to see what it was like to run with other people rather than just by myself and there was a nice momentum of people that carried me through it today.”

Her friend Natasha Frost, 48, also from Charvil, completed the distance in one hour, eight minutes and 24 seconds.

She said: “I hadn’t done a 10km for a number of years and really wanted to do it this year, it was one of my goals and I’m really happy I did it – I didn’t really care about the time, I just wanted to do it.”

Organiser Ellie Crabb said she was happy with the turnout and that the race almost felt like a normal event.

She said: “Everyone was really good at checking in before the race and even after the event there was a really nice vibe as people cooled down.

“We were really pleased with the turnout, no one seemed to be put off by the pandemic or the weather, which initially did not look on our side.

“We were more worried about people turning up without having registered in advance than actually people not coming to the event.

“The organisational side of it was very similar to previous years, luckily, and we were able to hold Zoom meetings to coordinate.”