MP’s lucky charms tell different story

SUPERSTITIONS are commonplace in sport and even former Prime Minister Theresa May decided to put her faith in a lucky charm for the big match on Sunday, when England took on Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

The MP for Maidenhead was invited to the almshouses in Sonning the afternoon before the game to celebrate the 75th anniversary of The Almshouses Association.

She arrived for the garden party with her husband Philip and was wearing a red and white striped dress.

However, her choice of shoes went even further, as she decided to wear blue, red and white pumps, decorated with sequins for the flag of Great Britain.

Pointing at her shoes, she said: “I hope you noticed what I am wearing. You can tell that I’m a hoarder if you do your maths, because I wore these on Super Saturday at the London 2012 Olympics. We won three gold medals, so tonight shall be a good evening. I don’t know if that means three goals tonight for England, but there we are.”

It might be time for Mrs May to find a new talisman, as rather than scoring three, England missed three penalties in the shoot-out after drawing 1-1 with Italy after extra time.

It was not her first visit to the almshouses, as she was invited to open a veranda seven years ago. However, she reminded guests that she also opened a shed in the gardens many years earlier.

She joked: “In nearly 25 years of being a member of parliament this is the only shed I have ever opened.”