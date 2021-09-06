Ex-teacher jailed

A FORMER teacher has been jailed for 16 years for sexually abusing students.

John Imeson abused two children while working at Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning in the early Eighties. The offences took place during camping and canoeing trips that he ran.

Imeson, 73, of Fitzroy Crescent, Woodley, was convicted of 13 sexual offences following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

After the case, the school said: “We applaud the immense courage of his victims in speaking out and deeply regret that this happened to them while they were pupils. There can never be any room for complacency but we believe the safeguarding measures we have in place today are the most effective in the school’s history. The safety, wellbeing and happiness of our pupils remains our first priority.”