Fast start kept Rams in front

RAMS made a winning start to the National One season after racing racing into a 34-7 lead away at Cambridge.

They broke the deadlock on 17 minutes, Ollie Cole taking a quick tap penalty before off-loading to Jamie Guttridge.

The flanker then found Tom Vooght who went over. Drew Humberstone converted to make it 7-0.

A second score arrived after 30 minutes as Humberstone’s cross-kick was caught by Henry Bird before being halted just short of the line. A couple of phases later, Guttridge blasted over for his side’s second score.

After the hosts’ lost lock Gareth Baxter to the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on in his own 22, Bird and Kieran Leicester combined to set-up Vooght for his second in injury time.

Cambridge came flying out of the blocks at the start of the second half, but Rams’ defence held up and they then counter-attacked in style with Leicester crossing the whitewash for the bonus-point score. Humberstone added the extras to make it 24-0.

The hosts’ finally got off the mark on 56 minutes when a Matt Hema effort was converted by Lawrence Rayner.

Two further Rams tries around the hour mark were scored by wings when Connor Hayhow and Henry Bird seemed to have put the game to bed with the score 34-7.

This forced the visitors to ring the changes and Cambridge rallied.

However, Hema, Jake McCloud and Ben Brownlie all dotted down and Joe Tarrant added the extras to all three to secure his side two bonus points in defeat.

Rams begin their home campaign against Tonbridge Juddians tomorrow (Saturday), kick-off 3pm.