Care home shortlisted twice in national catering awards

SUNRISE of Sonning has been shortlisted for two categories of the National Association of Care Catering Awards.

The care home is a finalist for catering team of the year and head chef Adriano Carvalho has been nominated for the our care catering hero award.

Mr Carvalho, who has been working for Sunrise since 2014, is responsible for a team of 15 catering and dining staff.

Since January he has also been responsible for the 10 housekeeping staff.

He spent the first lockdown last year transforming an old shed into a summer house for residents to enjoy the garden and celebrate special occasions. He has also been nominated for the Craft Guild of Chefs’ recognising culinary heroes award.

Mr Carvalho said: “It is a pleasure to work for the residents at Sunrise of Sonning and these nominations recognise our hard work and efforts for them.”

Carmela Magbitang, general manager of the home, said: “Our catering team comprises some of the hardest working people in the business.

“They have surpassed expectations of them under Adriano’s excellent leadership.”