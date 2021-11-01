Former Prime Minister supports Thames litter-pickers

THERESA MAY joined volunteers at a clean-up of the River Thames between Sonning and Shiplake.

The Maidenhead MP and former prime minister was joined by her husband Philip as she chatted to the litter-pickers who took to the water in boats and collected rubbish along the bank.

They filled three boats full of litter, which included many plastic bottles as well as old dinghies, chairs and a supermarket trolley.

The event was organised by Rotary as part of the organisation’s End Plastic Soup campaign, which aims to remove all plastic in oceans, lakes, rivers and canals by 2050.

Members of eight Rotary clubs in the Thames Valley volunteered to help, along with other residents.

A boat was provided by Sonning River Charters while the Surfers Against Sewage campaign provided litter-pickers and rubbish bags.

Volunteer Hannah Hyland, who runs Greener Health Physiotherapy in Sonning, said: “It really was a whole community effort.”

Her daughter Ashling, five, designed the T-shirts worn by the volunteers, which were made with sustainable organic cotton.

Several members of Sonning Primary School’s eco committee also helped out.

Kate Hodges, of Rotary in the Thames Valley district, said the event was a success.

“You have to start these campaigns local and then get it to go global,” she added.

Rotary is planning to organise more litter-picks in the spring. For more information, email kate.rotary1090@gmail.com