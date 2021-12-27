Santa crash lands on roundabout...

SANTA Claus appears to have crash landed in the middle of the roundabout on the A4155 at Playhatch.

The upended figure, dressed in his trademark red trousers and white turn-ups and cuffs and black boots, is surrounded by presents.

A speech bubble has the exclamation “Bah!” a reference to Scrooge in Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, who says “Bah Humbug!” to show his displeasure.

The prank is the latest in a series delivered by an artist calling himself Impro, who says Santa is showing his disapproval of the annual celebration.

He said: “Santa farts his disapproval of the annual celebration of disgusting foods, metallic colours, hangovers and awkward conversations as his last act for the world before crashing into the roundabout.”

In 2014, a giant Google Maps-style “pin” was erected on the roundabout followed months later by an empty tent and clothes line.

In 2016, a pair of mannequin legs with white socks disappearing into a toilet bowl appeared.

In 2019 a “missile” was buried on the roundabout and was soon followed by a giant humbug sweet with red tinsel wrapped around it.

Earlier this year, large signs resembling those seen on London Tube stations were placed on the roundabout and at nearby Sonning Eye.