Village festival returns in style for jubilee

FOR the first time in four years, Sonning Festival burst into life on the banks of the River Thames with an exciting programme of events across eight action-packed days.

There was Sonning Regatta, wildlife activities, the ever popular scarecrow trail, garden openings, a classic car exhibition and the black-tie Elegant Picnic.

But it didn’t finish there. Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee was celebrated throughout, concluding with the Jubilee street party on Sunday.

The regatta was held in beautiful sunshine and featured 29 races with competitors of all ages competing for fun, and a medal, in dongels, canoes and on paddleboards. A big crowd of friends and families enjoyed the day with viewing and refreshments on the Oxfordshire bank of the river, thanks to Reading Sailing Club.

The weather held and the crowds were out in force to see the scarecrow trail, which is held every two years.

The ingenuity and creativity of the villagers was once again on display with many amusing tableaux covering topical items from the Prime Minister’s “Partygate” tribulations and the Queen’s jubilee celebrations to more timeless items like the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Fireman Sam and Harry Potter. There was also an appearance from Paddington Bear ahead of his tea with The Queen.

There was an impressive selection of classic motor cars on view in one of the larger gardens during the trail. Marquees ranged from Aston Martins to Morris Minors.

The jubilee celebrations

coincided with the 70th anniversary of Lotus Cars and there was on a number of the classic British cars on show.

The judge decided the pick of the cars was a 1952 Jaguar XK 120 owned by William Voice, from Winnersh.

The Elegant Picnic is one of the highlights of the Sonning social calendar and for the first time was held at Reading Blue Coat School.

An array of gazebos was arranged on the beautiful lawn behind the old buttery at the school and guests enjoyed extremely tasty “elegant picnics” under each gazebo. The black-tie nature of the event makes it particularly special with everyone dressed to the nines and dancing and merriment ensued.

The weather had an influence on the street party arrangements.

However, in Pearson Hall, Sonning has the ideal alternative venue so the party was simply transferred into the warm and dry. Given the weather, the indoor location actually enhanced the occasion with a super atmosphere.