Conservationist and Chelsea winner takes residents for walk on the wild side

CONSERVATIONIST Ali Driver led “Walk on The Wild Side”, a wildlife walk and a pond-dipping session at Ali’s Pond in King George’s Field as part of Sonning’s platinum jubilee festival activities.

The participants were treated to fascinating insights into the local wildlife.

Hot from his success as a member of the Rewilding Britain team which won a Gold Medal and Best in Show at Chelsea Flower Show, Ali took 20 residents along the Thames from St Andrew’s churchyard to the wetlands at Thames Valley Park. He started by showing a range of moths caught in his moth trap the night before, including the remarkable dead twig mimic Buff-tip Moth.

Along the way he stopped to sample aquatic life in the gravelly margins of the Thames but apart from a couple of freshwater mussels, the amount of invertebrates discovered was significantly less than on previous walks over the last 30 years, a worrying sign of the long-term effects of diffuse agricultural pollution.

The picture improved markedly in the wetlands, which are rain and groundwater-fed and a huge variety of freshwater life was evident in the sampling tray, including damselfly larvae mayflies, caddisflies, water beetles and large quantities of microscopic plankton. Ali pointed out the shrill call of a kingfisher just in time for it to be spotted by most of the group as it dashed overhead.

Sweeping with his butterfly net in the grasslands, he trapped several species of damselfly and also a beautiful four-spotted Chaser dragonfly.

A few days later Ali was back armed with his pond net and butterfly net, this time to lead a pond-dipping session for primary school aged children at Ali’s Pond local nature reserve. He said: “The kids absolutely loved it. Each armed with a pond net, sampling tray and identification crib sheet, courtesy of Sonning Primary School, the enthusiastic children quickly immersed themselves in their subject, catching large numbers of greater pond snails, ramshorn snails, water boatmen, dragonfly and damselfly larvae and numerous baby smooth newts and great-crested newts. All the specimens were returned unharmed to the pond, although some of the plant life in the pond margins may take longer to recover!”