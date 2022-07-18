Club athletes and casual runners take part in village’s fourth annual 10km race

MORE than 200 people took part in the fourth Sonning 10km.

They ranged from club athletes to casual runners and charity

fundraisers.

They began at the Berkshire County Sports Club in Sonning Lane and then followed a route past the Bull Inn and Reading Blue Coat School and along the Thames before finishing back at the club.

All finishers received a medal and a complimentary bacon roll. The winner was Neil Kevern, from Shurlock Row, who finished in 33 minutes and 44 seconds.

Mr Kevern, a member of Bracknell Athletic Club, said: “I really enjoyed the course. I’ve never run the event before but I do run around this area quite a bit.

“I was expecting there to be a bit more tarmac but instead there was lot of running around fields. I still felt I ran a good race and I will definitely be up for it next year.”

Second place went to Andrew Stay in 37 minutes and 38 seconds with Enda Ward third in 37 minutes and 53 seconds. Both are members of Finch Coasters Running Club in Finchampstead.

Club colleague Vicki Taylor was the fastest woman, finishing in 40 minutes and 16 seconds.

She said: “It is a pretty scenic route, although there is one massive hill.

“You are told about it beforehand but you don’t know how bad it is until you get there. It was very steep. A guy from our club who wasn’t running was standing at the top and took photos of us running up the hill. I don’t think we were looking our best.”

Molly Skeil was the fastest finisher in the under-20s category with a time of 46 minutes and 21 seconds.

David Leake of Reading Roadrunners was the fastest man in the 70-79 age category, in a time of 52 minutes and nine seconds.

Pauline Siddons, of Maidenhead Athletic Club, was the fastest in the female category in one hour, one minute and 55 seconds. The oldest competitor was Tom Harrison, who ran in the 80+ category and finished in one hour, 14 minutes and eight seconds.

There was also a 5km event and a children’s fun run.

The 5km race was won by Simon Bennison, of Bracknell Forest Runners, in 18 minutes and 34 seconds while Grace Haldane, of Reading Athletic Club, was the fastest female with a time of 22 minutes and 47 seconds.

The event raised £6,000 for the sports club, which promotes sport in the community. Race director Lorraine Sellwood, from Wargrave, said: “This was our first post-covid race.

“In the last couple of years we had to be very strategic with social distancing but this year we could all mingle and have a good time.

“We were really pleased to have been able to hold the event. Other local races have been cancelled due to lack of numbers but we had a great turnout.

“It has always been a community event. While you have elite athletes competing, there are also kids and recreational runners.”