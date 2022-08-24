Wednesday, 24 August 2022

24 August 2022

Sonning bridge blocked by turning lorry

Sonning bridge was blocked yesterday (Tuesday) when a 10-wheeler lorry became stuck while trying to turn in the road. 

The vehicle was reported stranded around 4pm just before the bridge in Sonning, which has a weight limit of 7.5 tonnes.

The 10-wheeler A2B-online transport vehicle was parked horizontally across the road blocking traffic flow from both sides of the bridge as it attempted to turn.

Motorists were left waiting up to 40 minutes before the lorry was able to reverse far enough to allow traffic to resume.  

One driver described the situation as a “nightmare” while another said, “just what you need at school chucking out time and the rush hour traffic.”

Police and fire service arrived by 4:30pm, and the lorry was cleared from the road by 6.25pm.

A request for comment has been made to A2B-online.

Concerns have been raised following the incident around the need for another bridge to relieve traffic in Sonning.

Jacky Hocheung Chan said it was a “prime example as to why we need another bridge” while Stephen Bushnell said it was “a real need.”

However, Martyn Strong said another bridge “would just increase traffic” as it would encourage more people to use roads.

