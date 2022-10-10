Clooney’s nice world

Open days at schools
OPEN days will be held at primary schools for ... [more]
Monday, 10 October 2022
GEORGE Clooney praised has praised his neighbours in Sonning.
Speaking on the BBC’s The One Show, the actor revealed he goes to the Mill at Sonning theatre about once every two months.
“We really have fun there,” he said. “There’s also this wonderful little restaurant called the French Horn down the street, which we walk to. We have a really nice little world right there.”
10 October 2022
