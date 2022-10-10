Monday, 10 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10 October 2022

Clooney’s nice world

Clooney’s nice world

GEORGE Clooney praised has praised his neighbours in Sonning.

Speaking on the BBC’s The One Show, the actor revealed he goes to the Mill at Sonning theatre about once every two months.

“We really have fun there,” he said. “There’s also this wonderful little restaurant called the French Horn down the street, which we walk to. We have a really nice little world right there.”

10 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33