New village shop plan

PLANS have been submitted to allow South Stoke’s Community Shop to continue trading while it seeks a permanent home.

The current permission for the store, which is situated on the recreation ground, off Cross Keys Road, expires on March 12.

The business has applied for a three-year extension for the shop and neighbouring café and ancillary storage area and toilet.

A shop was voted as the number one requirement for villagers in its village plan in 2009 but no permanent premises were available at the time. It was agreed to create a shop in two anti-vandal units and the business started trading in March 2013.

Prior to the expiry of the initial permission an application to continue the use of the premises was submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council and approved in December 2015.

The shop’s board of directors says it has been working closely with South Stoke Parish Council to develop a strategy to establish permanent premises at the recreation ground.