Landlady reunited with chefs as she takes over pub

THREE old friends who met while working at a village pub have been reunited after two decades.

Linda Till has taken over at the Perch and Pike in South Stoke and has employed her former colleagues, Alex Rosi and Vicki Ould, as chefs.

The trio, who grew up in the area, first worked together as bar staff at the Miller of Mansfield in Goring in the mid-Nineties.

They stayed for about five years under landlord Martin Williamson before going their separate ways.

Ms Till, 47, worked with Mr Rosi again between 2003 and 2008, when she ran the Crown at Nuffield. He worked as the pub chef after acquiring a catering qualification at The Henley College.

He then moved to London and became a long-haul flight attendant for Virgin Atlantic. That is still his main job but he currently does fewer hours for the airline due to the coronavirus pandemic so works at the pub as well.

Mr Rosi, 41, was happy to step in when Ms Till and her partner Jamie Purchas took over the Brakspear pub from Simon Duffy.

Miss Ould, 39, worked as a chef at the Perch and Pike under another former landlord, Roy Leighton, and his successor, Jason Hersey.

She then worked at pubs across Oxfordshire before returning to South Stoke, where she grew up, in 2014. She went back to work at the pub as a chef and housekeeper in 2018.

She was delighted when Ms Till arrived and hired Mr Rosi as she had barely spoken to either in 20 years. Miss Ould, a mother-of-two, said: “My job is so much fun now because we’ve slipped back exactly into how things used to be.

“Our years at the Miller were a lot of fun — we spent lots of time socialising, both at work and afterwards.

“I hadn’t seen Alex in years but we work brilliantly together and have a great vibe going in the kitchen.”

Mr Rosi, who grew up in Goring, said: “I’ve always kept a close friendship with Linda and it has been working really well at the pub.

“I hadn’t been a chef for years so it took a little while to get back into it but now it’s as if I’ve never been away. It’s the same with the three of us — we laugh and chat as if nothing’s changed.

“They’re both so easy to work with and we’ve known each other for so long that every day is a real pleasure.”

Ms Till, who previously managed Pierreponts café in Goring, said: “I couldn’t get by without Alex and Vicki’s help. It’s wonderful to have such loyal friends when you’re trying to get your business started.

“We’re always reminiscing about other people we worked with and Alex has managed to dig up a photo where we’re all looking younger and he’s wearing glasses.

“It helps that we were at the Miller for so long and I think Martin instilled a really strong work ethic that we’ve kept up to this day. It was very demanding but the social life brought us together.

“We’ve all grown up and become more responsible but we still have a laugh and like to ‘work hard and play hard’, even if we don’t do the latter quite as much.”