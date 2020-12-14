Monday, 14 December 2020

History book

A BOOK on the history of South Stoke has been published.

South Stoke’s Past: A Miscellany is an updated version of a book first published by the village historical society more than 20 years ago.

It has 14 chapters covering the chapel, the arrival of the Great Western Railway and a large fire which swept the village in 1905.

It is available via Amazon for £10.

