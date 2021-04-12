Monday, 12 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road shuts

A SECTION of Woodcote Road, South Stoke, will be closed for up to 11 days from May 24.

Contractors from Thames Water are shutting the street to carry out pipework repairs.

The closure will be in effect around the clock but access to properties will remain open.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33