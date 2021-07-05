Monday, 05 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Garden birds don’t only eat seeds

Garden birds don’t only eat seeds

I took this image of a blue tit feeding on a caterpillar in the countryside just outside South Stoke.

I was hoping to capture some foxes when I spotted the scene unfolding on a nearby branch and began taking pictures on my Nikon D850 camera with a Sigma 150-600mm lens.

The image, which I’ve called Bird of Prey, has been “liked” and reshared dozens of time on social media since I published it. I think it struck a chord because it went against people’s expectations.

They’re used to seeing these cute birds taking little seeds from the bird tables in their garden but aren’t so used to seeing them prey on other animals.

You can see more of my wildlife pictures at my website, www.stokerpix.co.uk — Yours faithfully,

Simon Booker

South Stoke

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33