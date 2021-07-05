Garden birds don’t only eat seeds

I took this image of a blue tit feeding on a caterpillar in the countryside just outside South Stoke.

I was hoping to capture some foxes when I spotted the scene unfolding on a nearby branch and began taking pictures on my Nikon D850 camera with a Sigma 150-600mm lens.

The image, which I’ve called Bird of Prey, has been “liked” and reshared dozens of time on social media since I published it. I think it struck a chord because it went against people’s expectations.

They’re used to seeing these cute birds taking little seeds from the bird tables in their garden but aren’t so used to seeing them prey on other animals.

You can see more of my wildlife pictures at my website, www.stokerpix.co.uk — Yours faithfully,

Simon Booker

South Stoke