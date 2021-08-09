Village hall and shop may go in one building

SOUTH Stoke’s community shop and village hall could be demolished and rebuilt under the same roof.

The parish council is seeking planning permission to knock down the temporary cabin at the recreation ground, off Cross Keys Road, where the shop has been housed since 2013.

It also wants to demolish the hall, an old corrugated metal building about 200m further west along the same street.

It intends to erect a single-storey, L-shaped community building on the old shop’s footprint which would have a hall and meeting room as well as space for a new shop and café.

This would have a shallow pitched roof to make it less visible and would measure 4.7m at its tallest with a floorspace of 340 sq m.

The building would be timber-framed with cladding and would have “green” facilities such as solar roof panels, an air source heat pump, high insulation and LED lighting.

The council has told South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, that the existing hall has “limited options” for expansion and has poor access for those with mobility issues.

It also has structural faults which make it uneconomical to repair.

The council says it has consulted residents and most agree the recreation ground is the most suitable site.

It says combining the two facilities in the same building would save on construction and running costs and would also provide a “focus and hub” for the community.

The hall would host small social events and gatherings during the day, such as exercise classes and children’s play sessions.

Profits from the shop, which is run by volunteers under a paid part-time manager, would continue to be reinvested in the community.

Both facilities would be used seven days a week with the shop closing as late as 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays. The hall could be used between 8am and midnight every day, although most events would finish much earlier.

The redevelopment has been in the pipeline since 2017 and the district council’s planning officers support it in principle as long as sufficient car parking is provided.

The parish council says it will provide 15 spaces, six in a main car park and nine more on a overflow area of reinforced grass.

This should be enough as many users are expected to arrive on foot or by bicycle.

It says the recreation ground is surrounded by housing and therefore well screened so the development wouldn’t harm views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The district council is due to make a decision by September 6.