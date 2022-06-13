‘King’ Ronnie takes the crown at jubilee dog show hosted by village pub

A HUNGARIAN wire-haired vizsla dressed as the king won a dog show held at the Rising Sun pub in Witheridge Hill to mark the jubilee.

Kate Makin, landlady of the Brakspear pub, hosted the event with Barkshire Dog Training and Barkshire Hydrotherapy.

She said: “We’re a dog-friendly pub. I have two dogs that live here and everyone knows them.

“We thought doing this to celebrate the jubilee would be something different. It’s family friendly and fun and helps to bring people here. It went really well and is definitely something we’d do again. We were also able to support local businesses.”

There were 10 categories with owners charged £2 to enter a dog into each one.

Sarah Hawkins, owner of Barkshire Dog Training, was the judge and provided the majority of the prizes, which included vouchers for workshops with her business along with toys and treats. She said: “It went brilliantly. I had a great day and all the dogs were very well behaved. It was nice to present a jubilee event too and see dogs dressed in red, white and blue.”

Barkshire Hydrotherapy donated a voucher for the golden oldie prize for the winning and second- and third-placed dogs over the age of 10. The overall winner was Ronnie, who belongs to Camilla, four, and Serenna Birkett, eight, from Sonning Common, who wore a purple cape with a white furry edge and a golden “crown”.

He also won the funkiest dressed category. Camilla said: “I’m proud of Ronnie. He’s a good boy.”

Others winners included Mr Carrabooboo for fabulous fella, Lola for loveliest lady, Arla for waggiest tail, Sunny for best rescue, Barny for golden oldie, Tintin and Coco for best puppies, Tish and Tosh for double trouble and Poppy for the ultimate sausage catcher.

Lilly won the category for the most awesome trick where she placed her paws on her owner’s feet and walked with her.