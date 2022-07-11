Perfect score bags Ellie champion title

TEN-YEAR-OLD archer Ellie Wortley became the u12 GB National Champion at the weekend.

On Sunday Ellie, from South Stoke, took the title for archery in u12 ladies recurve.

Ellie, a member of Wallingford Castle Archers, shot a score of 1,162 (out of a possible 1,296) in the Bristol V round which consists of 72 arrows at 30 yards, 48 arrows at 20 yards and 24 arrows at 10 yards.

Having finished the first distance in joint first place, Ellie took a commanding 22 point lead at the end of the second distance before shooting a perfect 216 points at the final distance to claim the trophy, previously won by Olympians Alison Williamson and Charlotte Burgess.

Ellie will now be eligible to shoot at the UK Masters tournament later this year.

Wallingford Castle Archers sent a number of recurve archers to the competition with Sam Ball finishing 4th in the Mens u14, Thomas Howarth 5th in the Mens u12, Daisy Gray and Charlie Wortley finishing 6th and 8th in the Ladies u14 respectively.