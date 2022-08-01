Monday, 01 August 2022

Open gardens

AN open gardens event will be held in South Stoke next month.

The event, on bank holiday Monday, August 29 from 1pm to 5pm, is staged annually but some of the gardens will be opening to the public for the first time.

Other attractions include tours of the village bell tower. Tea, cake and a glass of fizz will be sold in the village hall.

Parking is free in the recreation ground. Entry to the gardens is £5 and children aged under 12 can go free with tickets available at the recreation ground and village hall. No dogs are allowed.

