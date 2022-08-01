THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
AN open gardens event will be held in South Stoke next month.
The event, on bank holiday Monday, August 29 from 1pm to 5pm, is staged annually but some of the gardens will be opening to the public for the first time.
Other attractions include tours of the village bell tower. Tea, cake and a glass of fizz will be sold in the village hall.
Parking is free in the recreation ground. Entry to the gardens is £5 and children aged under 12 can go free with tickets available at the recreation ground and village hall. No dogs are allowed.
01 August 2022
More News:
Tennis breaks down barriers with free family fun day
ABOUT 85 people took part in a free event at ... [more]
Recreation ground opened in time for school holidays
THE Memorial Park recreation ground in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say