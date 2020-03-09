SITUATED in 250 acres of Berkshire’s finest parkland, De Vere Wokefield Estate is home to a ... [more]
09/03/2020
SITUATED in 250 acres of Berkshire’s finest parkland, De Vere Wokefield Estate is home to a beautiful 17th century Mansion House and Wokefield Place itself — a more modern building bursting with natural light and a real feel for bringing the outside in.
The estate also boasts an 18-hole championship golf course, fully floodlit driving range and Unique Outdoors, who offer all sorts of outdoor activities.
Across the estate, there is a total of 376 bedrooms, including 12 luxury suites in the Mansion House, making it the perfect destination for a weekend away.
The hotel has recently undergone a £20 million refurbishment, so now is a fantastic time to take advantage of their Mother’s Day offers.
Treat your mum to either a traditional afternoon tea served in their à la carte Mansion House restaurant or a delicious three-course carvery lunch in The View in Wokefield Place. And once you’ve finished your meal, why not make the most of what the estate has to offer and take a stroll around the picturesque grounds? If it’s muddy the hotel even offers Hunter wellies for you to borrow!
To book, please email wokefield.reservationteam
@devere.com or call 0118 933 4100.
