Campion wins third British title

HENLEY Squash Club’s Jill won the British Open Masters over 60s championships held in Hull last weekend.

Campion, who lives in Bix, has now won the competition three times.

The British event is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the Masters circuit, together with the World and the European competitions.

In the semi-finals Campion faced the highly experienced Welsh international Sian Johnson, who had beaten her in the last few times that they faced each other.

But this time Campion was on good form, hitting the ball well and feeling confident.

Campion said: “The match was tough psychologically as Sian is a fighter and has superb shots.

“However, I succeeded in executing my game plan of keeping the ball tight, varying the pace and stepping forward to play drop shots as soon as I had an opportunity.”

The strategy worked and Campion managed to hold her nerve, despite losing the third game, and came through to win 3-1.

In the final she faced Pauline Douglas, who had knocked out number two seed Karen Hume.

Hume is a two-time winner of the World Masters title as well as several British Open Masters.

Campion said: “I have played her a number of times and it is always a very tough match. Her win against Karen, who I beat in the final of the World

Masters titles last summer, shows that she is still a force to be reckoned with, despite having recently turned 65.

“I knew I needed to keep the ball straight and tight to the back of the court and to make sure Pauline was at the back of the court before playing the ball short.

“Although this strategy worked reasonably well in the first game, which I won, the second was a totally different story, with Pauline dominating throughout.

“I refocused on my game plan and got back into the match in the third game, which was tightly fought and I managed to win, I think through sheer determination.

“My confidence grew and I dominated the fourth game with accurate lob serves and drop shots for which Pauline had no answer, so winning 3-1.”

Campion’s win comes three weeks after she played number three for England over 55s team in the Home Internationals in Galway, Ireland.

England was the clear winner, with a clean sweep from all five team members in all their matches.

Campion is the current over 60s World Champion, a title she won in Charlottesville, USA last summer.