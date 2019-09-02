Hawks put through their paces in friendly

THE Henley Hawks squad played out a training game at Dry Leas on Tuesday.

It gave coaches the opportunity to cast their eyes over the squad and start to make decisions for the first game at home to Sutton and Epsom on September 7.

Early on, the Golds were reduced to 14 players for dissent which allowed the Blues to gain some control early on with scrum-half Ewan Fenley looking assured and prop Henry Penrose making some good drives.

Despite defending for long periods, the Gold scrum was dominant all evening whereas the line out was evenly contested with neither side able to secure their own throw regularly.

Alex Bradley and Tom Hall dominated the loose play for the Blues and drove over for the opening try following an attacking lineout.

Ewan Fenley then linked with Tom Hall who made a break deep into the Golds half. Good touches from Samir Kharbouch and again by Penrose allowed the Blues to attack the Gold line once again. Hall went close and a penalty was awarded. Liam O’Neill extended the Blues lead to 8-0.

After 20 minutes, new back row forward Will Bordill took a knock to the head and came off.

The Blues continued to show well with O’Neill looking lively and Fenley providing an excellent service to his backs from scrum half. Alex Bradley then broke from a scrum and was well supported by Jake Lovatt to set up another Blues attack. A good dart from Fenley then allowed Lovatt to cross for a try and increase the Blues’ lead. Liam O’Neill converted.

Once the Golds returned to fifteen players, they began to get parity in the loose play with Dave Hyde and Liam Goodison starting to dominate. The Gold scrum was particularly strong and scrum half Elliot McPhun crossed for the Golds’ first try. Alex Burrage converted.

The Golds then took the lead just before half time when another drive from Hyde allowed Archie Van Dyke to show his speed and cut through the defence for a try. Barrage converted.

The second period saw a number of changes for both sides, as the whole squad was used.

Jake Albon then stole a lineout for the Blues as they pushed deep into the Golds’ 22. Good work from Paolo Peschesolido released Jake Lovatt who broke through some tired tackling to score so his side ran out 18-14 winners.

Blues: Liam O’Neill, Ryan Scott-Young, Jack Robinson, Samir Kharbouch, Tom Durrant, Ollie Quinn, Ewan Fenley, Alex Bradley, Tom Hall, Jack Lovatt, Angus Hinton, Jake Albon, Henry Penrose, Andrew Stobbs, Brad Cook,Paolo Peschesolido, Guy Rawstone, Rhys Edwards, Zak Clarke, Vlad Dumbrava and Rory Mason.

Golds: Archie Van Dijk, Matt Mann, George Wood, Alex Burrage, Loike Bazzi, Charlie Wicks, Elliot McPhun, Liam Goodison, Scott White, Will Bordill, Dave Hyde, Henry Day, Elliot Deacon, Tom Emery, George Primett, Connor Segre, George Probyn, Taino Wagstaff, Toby Warburton, Harry Jackson and Charlie Dominy.