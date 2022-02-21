Campion secures fourth title

WORLD over 60s squash champion Jill Campion won the British national masters over 60s championships held in Nottingham last weekend.

Campion, who lives in Bix and plays at Henley Squash Club, has been on form so far this season and entered the tournament as the number one seed.

In the semi-final against Susan Pynegar, playing on her home courts, Campion won a close first game 15-13 before going to win 3-0.

In the final against former champion Sian Johnson the first game was neck and neck as both players tried to settle and find their form, with Johnson using her shot-making skills to edge ahead and win 11-6.

Campion turned the tables in the second game, using improved length and width to level the match at one game all.

Johnson then won the third game 11-9 before Campion hit back to win the last two matches and the tournament 12-10, 119.

Speaking after the win Campion said: “To be honest, the last two games are a bit of a blur. I think I managed to win key points through sheer grit and determination. I still can’t quite believe that I managed to win but I am of course absolutely thrilled.”

This was Campion’s fourth national title at masters level.