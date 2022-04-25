Campion retains British title

A BIX squash player has won the British Open over-60s title for the third successive year.

Jill Campion, who plays squash at Henley Squash Club at Gillotts Leisure Centre, won the title last weekend to add it to the National Championships she won in February.

The British Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments in international squash.

The masters event took place in the the Allam Sports Centre in Hull, running alongside the main event in which the top players in the world competed.

Campion had a bye into the semi-final in which, with her typical style of focused and accurate squash, she was too strong and quick for Iris Hoefling of Germany, who she beat 3-0.

In the final Campion faced Lesley Sturgess, who she had beaten in one British Open and two British National finals, each time 3-2.

This encounter proved to be another tough match as Sturgess won the first game, keeping the rallies short with tight, accurate shots.

Campion levelled the scores as she won the second game before Sturgess edged ahead 2-1 in the third, winning 12-10.

However, Campion then combined fast-paced drives with slower deceptive shorts to win the last two games to secure the title 3-2.

Speaking after her victory Campion said; “This has been a very good season for me. Having won the two other major tournaments I was very keen to make a clean sweep of this season’s majors.

“It is great to be playing in the same venue as the pros, and I find watching the best players in the world truly inspiring.”