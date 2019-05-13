Monday, 13 May 2019

Headteacher celebrates 50th birthday in style

ROB HARMER, headmaster of St Mary’s School in Henley, celebrated his 50th birthday with help from pupils who wrote poems for him, sang a song, decorated their classrooms and enjoyed a huge cake.

Mr Harmer has been in charge of the independent school in St Andrew’s Road for 10 years.

