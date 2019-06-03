Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Children enjoy taking part in Walk to School Week

Children enjoy taking part in Walk to School Week

PUPILS at St Mary’s Preparatory School in Henley took part in Walk to School Week, a national initiative which aims to encourage children to be active and to reduce air pollution caused by cars on the school run.

The children walked with their parents from their homes to the independent school in St Andrew’s Road, completing, on average, 1km each.

Living Streets, the charity that set upWalk to School Week, says the number of children who walk to school has fallen from 70 per cent to less than half in just a couple of generations.

Zach Astle, nine, (above holding red hashtag symbol), said: “It has been great fun walking to school with my friends every day. Everyone who can walk to school should. It is lots of fun and much better for the environment too.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33