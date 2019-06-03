Children enjoy taking part in Walk to School Week

PUPILS at St Mary’s Preparatory School in Henley took part in Walk to School Week, a national initiative which aims to encourage children to be active and to reduce air pollution caused by cars on the school run.

The children walked with their parents from their homes to the independent school in St Andrew’s Road, completing, on average, 1km each.

Living Streets, the charity that set upWalk to School Week, says the number of children who walk to school has fallen from 70 per cent to less than half in just a couple of generations.

Zach Astle, nine, (above holding red hashtag symbol), said: “It has been great fun walking to school with my friends every day. Everyone who can walk to school should. It is lots of fun and much better for the environment too.”