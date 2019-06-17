Nursery is in South East’s top 20

THE nursery at St Mary’s School in Henley has been named in the South-East’s top 20 by daynurseries.co.uk, the nursery review website.

Last summer the nursery classroom was refurbished and extended and the outdoor play area improved.

One parent review said: “The staff are wonderful, caring and fun. The activities exceed our expectations. The new classroom and outdoors is the cherry on the top.”

Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “We are delighted to have been given this award and would like to thank the parents who took the time to review us.

“The website features 1,975 nurseries in the South East, so to have our nursery included in the top 20 is fantastic.

“I am very proud of our nursery team who care so much about the children here. We all take great delight in seeing the children flourish in our nursery and progress through to the prep school.”