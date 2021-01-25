Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Home work made easy

EVERY pupil in years 3 to 6 at St Mary’s School in Henley has been given their own digital device to make remote learning easier.

The independent school in St Andrew’s Road says the “digital transformation” was planned before the coronavirus outbreak but has been sped up.

Staff have also been given training and deputy headteacher Kate Bodle has received a specialist qualification from Microsoft.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33