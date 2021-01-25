Home work made easy

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Monday, 25 January 2021
EVERY pupil in years 3 to 6 at St Mary’s School in Henley has been given their own digital device to make remote learning easier.
The independent school in St Andrew’s Road says the “digital transformation” was planned before the coronavirus outbreak but has been sped up.
Staff have also been given training and deputy headteacher Kate Bodle has received a specialist qualification from Microsoft.
25 January 2021
