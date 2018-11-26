Centre’s vouchers make the perfect gift

LOOKING for a Christmas gift for someone?

Checkendon Equestrian Centre has a range of vouchers which can be personalised to your exact requirements and make the perfect gift to a pony-mad child, horsey friend or relative. Vouchers can be bought for:

• Walks in the woods (for beginners or nervous riders).

• Hacking through the countryside around Checkendon.

• Lessons for children and adults from beginners to experienced riders (on the flat, show jumping and cross country) privately or in groups.

• Hire of an indoor or outdoor school for private use.

• A pony day (10am to 4pm) or half-day (10am to 1pm).

The pony days are great fun, as well as being educational, so why not book at Checkendon Equestrian Centre, which is open until Sunday, December 23, so you can finish the shopping and wrap those presents.

Show jumping and dressage competitions continue at the centre’s indoor schools monthly throughout the winter — all dates are listed on the diary page of our website (address below).

On Saturday, December 15, there will be Christmas Gymkhana Games — novice races start at noon!

All are welcome, whether hiring a pony from the centre or bringing their own. Just make sure there is plenty of tinsel on the tack!

For more information, call Linda Tarrant on (01491) 680225, email Linda@checkendonequestrian.co.uk or visit the centre online at www.

checkendonequestrian.co.uk