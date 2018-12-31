Equestrian centre names 2018 dressage and show jumping champions

THE dressage and show jumping championships at Checkendon Equestrian Centre were decided at the last competition of the summer series in October, writes Linda Tarrant.

Many congratulations to the winners of our summer championships, who received trophies and rosettes and a sash.

The winners of the Wednesday championship are Clare Stevens with Flyte. Reserve champion is Louise McTeague with Elvis.

The winners of the Saturday championship are Carrie Sherrington and Dan Patch.

Reserve champion is Alice White with Colin’s Brother.

The winter dressage championships competitions are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays and run from November 2018 to May 2019 in our indoor arenas.

The schedule for the winter series is on our website and the championship is awarded to the horse and rider combination who gain the most points in any one class in the series overall. The summer show jumping championship at Checkendon Equestrian Centre ran from May 2018 to October 2018.

Show jumping championship winners are Eva Folvari with Sammy. Reserve champion is James Preston with Connie.

The winter show jumping championship competition are on Saturdays and run from November 2018 to April 2019 in our indoor arenas. The schedule for the winter show jumping series can be downloaded from the website.

The championship is awarded to the horse and rider combination who gain the most points in any one class in the series overall.

Other competitions include gymkhana games and evening show jumping. As with the other competitions, full details and schedules are available online at www.checkendonequestrian.co.uk

Alternatively, email linda@

checkendonequestrian.co.uk or call us on (01491) 680225